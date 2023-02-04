Virginia Tech professor charged with child sex crimes: Report

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia Tech professor is facing child sex-related charges, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court documents.

Brian Vick was charged with 14 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery against a victim under the age of 13, and one count of intercourse with a victim by force, threat, or intimidation, according to CBS affiliate WDBJ-TV.

Vick is an Associate Professor of Energy Engineering and Science at Virginia Tech.

According to WDBJ's report, court records show the charges are related to a 2002 incident.

Virginia Tech released the following statement to WDBJ about the arrest:

"We are aware of the charges. He is currently employed but he is not teaching. Beyond that I have no statement.”

Vick is expected to be in court on Feb. 6. He's currently in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.