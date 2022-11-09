Virginia teens have chance to win up to $500 by creating a jingle for safe driving during holidays

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia teens, do you think you have what it takes to create a safe driving song or tune?

If so, teens are being encouraged to create a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win cash prizes of up to $500.

The Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly contest opens this week across the Commonwealth. The contest is designed to encourage teens to buckle up and celebrate and drive safely throughout the holidays.

Officials say their goal is to keep teen drivers and passengers safe during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The contest is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), State Farm, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

They say this contest is an effort to reduce teen fatalities during what has become a high-risk period for young drivers.

Over the past three years during the month of December, 14 teens aged 15 to 19 have died in motor vehicle crashes in the Commonwealth, and 1,268 were injured, according to statistics from DMV.

Also during that same time, young drivers aged 15-19 accounted for 4,253 crashes and 15 fatal crashes in Virginia when many were on break for Christmas.

The jingle competition is open to Virginians ages 11-19. Teens are encouraged to enter the contest individually and/or as part of a school club or youth group.

“The jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “We know all youth and teens love music and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide. We encourage all teens and youth groups to get creative and have fun while creating a catchy and memorable jingle for the holidays.”

Entries must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds in length.

December 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m., is the deadline to enter.

The top six jingles in the middle and high school divisions, are selected by YOVASO staff and will be shared on the Holiday Campaign landing page for public voting December 12-15.

The winning jingle in both divisions will be announced on December 16 and will be shared on social media.

The winning jingle in the high school division will receive a $500 cash prize; second place will receive $200 and third will receive $100. The winning middle school jingle will receive $200 with second place being awarded $100 and third place $50.

According to contest officials, all prizes are made possible by a grant from State Farm. For the official rules, winner selection process, and prize information, visit the YOVASO website or Holiday Campaign Page.

For more information contact Casey Taylor, the Program Development Coordinator at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov.

