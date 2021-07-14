Virginia tiny house host ranks as #1 hospitable Airbnb host in state

FLOYD, Va. - Are you looking for a 'tiny' getaway to one of Airbnb's most sought out rentals?

Airbnb recently gathered together reviews of every host to create a list for the best 'Host in the US for 2021.'

A tiny house in Floyd made the list as the number one most hospitable spot in the entire state of Virginia.

Seven hosts in Virginia made the list, but Hari from Floyd had the most number of reviews, which is how they’ve achieved the #1 designation.

Hari has had nearly 500 reviews at her tiny house and never received one review without less than 5 stars. In addition to being the #1 in Virginia, Hari ranks #2 in the entire United States among hosts who have achieved this standard. Hari ranked second to a host in Asheville, North Carolina.

The company says they set the bar high with the following criteria:

Hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings in the following categories: Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication. They set the minimum number of reviews at 100. Many states had more than one Host who achieved this incredible standard of 100% in all three categories. To narrow it down to the “most hospitable” Host in those states with more than one qualifying Host, the tiebreaker went to whomever had the greatest number of reviews.

To review the full list, click here.

To book a getaway at this tiny house, click here.