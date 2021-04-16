Virginia to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults 16, older

RICHMOND, Va. - All Virginians, age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday, April 18.

Around half of all adults in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose.

Governor Northam announced the development earlier this month and advises Virginians to call the statewide call center or use the new Vaccinate Virginia website to find vaccine providers. The move is on par with President Joe Biden's nationwide goal of having all adults be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

Patients will still need to set an appointment as Virginia rolls into Phase 2.

Starting Sunday, April 19, Virginians can schedule appointments here or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

The site will link to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Finder website, which has a searchable map-based tool to find appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, local health departments, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Those who were eligible under Phase 1 who cannot find an appointment should pre-register for a priority appointment.

Those ages 16 and 17 can ONLY get the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine is approved for ages 18 and up.

More than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Virginia.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language also is available by videophone at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) or online by clicking the “ASL Now” button.