Virginia toddler completes 60 races before 3rd birthday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) — Running a 5k is a bucket list item for some people, but not for this Virginia toddler.

"Olympic Olivia" has already competed in 60 races before turning three.

Like most toddlers, Olivia Hawes loves to play and run around. But few are able to channel that high energy into running and completing 5K races.

"Nothing about raising Olivia is like expected," said her mother Angel Hawes.

Angel Hawes says she was walking at eight months and running before she turned one.

"She is like out there smiling, excited to run. And you see pictures from race days and she is all smiles," said Angel Hawes.

Olivia's parents began to understand the task of training an athletic toddler and entered Olivia into the Virginia Commonwealth Games at 18 months old.

"They had never had someone under like, five, compete in the Virginia Commonwealth Games and so we took her to that and she loved it. And the crowd ate it up. Like halfway through the 50 meters, the crowd went insane because I don't think they expected her to actually do it," said Angel Hawes.

After the Commonwealth Games, Olivia's parents knew this was more than just a hobby.

"If she's doing this at one, like, she's obviously going to be in the Olympics. And then we're like, oh 'Olympic Olivia.' And then that's it, like, it stuck," said Angel Hawes.

Olympic Olivia finished her 60th race by the time she turned three.

"And her time has, like, crazy improved. Her first 5K was an hour and 10 minutes, and then her last one, this past week, was under 38 minutes. She loves those 5K medals and the glory of finishing and the crowd cheering for her. She loses it. It's so cute," said Angel Hawes.

When Olivia was asked if she wants to go to the Olympics, she replied, "Yes!"

"My husband likes to remind me that that dream can only come true with mine and his dedication. For her, for many years to come, running must remain joy. Running must remain fun," said Angel Hawes.

Whether it's a fun race against the Salem Red Sox mascot or running an out-of-state 5K while holding her dad's hand, Olympic Olivia gives her all in every competition, just to have fun.

"I want Olivia to be the best possible version of herself, to have joy in life and discipline in life, because that will serve her well, no matter what she chooses to do, said Angel Hawes.

The Hawes family says Olivia is working on qualifying for next summer's Junior Olympics in Charlotte.