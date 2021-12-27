Virginia unemployment system’s temporary shutdowns add to frustration for claimants

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Despite a major upgrade to the Virginia Employment Commission’s website last month, some people are still having issues with filing their claims.

The VEC has temporarily shut down online unemployment claims again for “maintenance” and to limit fraud, according to Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman with the VEC.

Fogg said the site has been down at least a couple times per week, sometimes more, adding everyone should be able to file by phone.

“The website is ‘down’ at times for routine maintenance (required by all systems) and updates to the system,” said Fogg. “At the present time, initial claims and continued claims can be filed by phone as indicated on the website. The wait time is less than two minutes. Payments are being made timely.”

Unemployed Virginians who need to file an initial claim can call 1-866-832-2363, or 1-800-897-5630 for a weekly claim.