Virginia updates state's telework policy as employees prepare to return to workplace

RICHMOND, Va. - A new Virginia telework policy was announced as the state prepares to have employees return to the workplace.

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the new Commonwealth telework policy.

The new policy is consistent with pre-pandemic policies and updated Department of Labor and Industry guidelines. Agencies will now determine work schedules in accordance with the Commonwealth’s telework policy and the Standard Telework Agreement.

“After listening to the needs of Virginians, discussing solutions with agency heads across government, and closely monitoring the pandemic, we are excited to welcome our employees in-person this summer. We know that creative, innovative, and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction by our incredible workforce here in the Commonwealth," Youngkin said.

According to Youngkin, this is the first time the state's telework policy has been updated in more than a decade.

The policy provides options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate. All employees with current telework agreements must apply for teleworking options with the new Standard Telework Agreement.

Key dates to note:

