Virginia Wesleyan University now offering free online courses for Hampton Roads residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hampton Roads residents now have the opportunity to enroll in free professional development courses offered by Virginia Wesleyan University.

Due to the impact that the pandemic has had on the Hampton Roads economy, the university —in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development—is offering free online professional development courses.

Those interested can register here. VWU says the self-paced training courses will improve resident's professional skill set. They say the courses are perfect for job seekers, business owners, students, recent graduates, and volunteers.

The following 24-hour online courses are available:

Personal Finance

Creating Webpages

Purchasing Fundamentals

Manufacturing Fundamentals

Administrative Assistant Fundamentals

Intro to Excel/Office 365

Six Sigma: Total Quality Applications

Students who successfully complete their course(s) will earn a certificate of completion.

For more information, click here or contact VWU Global Campus at 757.233.8789 or ceinfo@vwu.edu.

