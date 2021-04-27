Virginia Wesleyan University will require students, staff to get vaccinated before return for Fall 2021 semester

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Wesleyan University President Scott D. Miller announced Tuesday that students, faculty and staff are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to returning to campus for the Fall 2021 Semester.

The fall semester begins on August 25, 2021.

According to a news release, the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia says Virginia colleges can have conditional in-person attendance contingent upon an individuals’ receipt of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

VWU students, faculty, and staff must submit proof of vaccination prior to returning to campus for the fall semester.

Limited exceptions, such as medical or religious reasons, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Students, faculty, and staff can get vaccinated at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (1000 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451) or Military Circle Mall (880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502). They can also make arrangements with a primary care provider or a participating pharmacy.

Additional information about the submission process and due dates is forthcoming.