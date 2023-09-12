Virginia woman grateful for life-saving liver donation: 'She is my liver sister'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- We first introduced our viewers to Chester mom and substitute teacher Anya Baker in April.

She asked us to share her story of desperation to find a living liver donor due to her declining health.

Baker described how she would be foggy and emotionally drained because she couldn’t do what she normally does with her kids.

However, three and a half months later, she got a call that her doctors had found a living donor.

“It was a very tearful day. It was just like wow okay it’s happening. It took a while to sink in,” she said.

Baker described how her son jumped for joy and ran around the house when he heard the news.

She got tearful describing the impact the surgery would have on him.

She underwent the over eight-hour surgery, and two days later said she was in for a surprise when she met the woman who saved her life.

It was Lee Fitzgerald - the woman who saw the story CBS 6 did on Becker and came out to her "Be the Match" event.

“We cried and I was like don’t do this,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald, who is a lifelong blood donor, said she felt moved by a higher power to donate part of her liver.

She thought about how God sacrificed himself for others

She also was moved as a mom herself to do more.

“I wanted to give back. She has two children, still school-age, and she substitutes at my granddaughter's school. All I’m doing is giving a piece of me so her family can have a whole lot of her,” she shared.

As the women were celebrating their recoveries, there was also another celebration to be had.

It was Becker’s 42nd birthday.

She said while birthdays are just a number normally, this one was not so much because she said it was not guaranteed.

Becker is now celebrating life and the selflessness of Fitzgerald. Something she said they were all brought together because of the power of sharing her story.

“You got us in this room today. I don’t think there could be anything that could separate us at this point I love you. She is my liver sister,” she said.

If you are inspired by this story and want to see if you can be someone's match you can click here or call (804) 828-2762