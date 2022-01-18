MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Keira D'Amato has set a new American marathon record.

The Midlothian mother's time at the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday was two hours, 19 minutes, and 12 seconds.

"It's like, part of me just can't believe this is happening. And the other part is like, is this happening?" said D'Amato.

She beat the previous record set by Deena Kastor in the 2006 London Marathon by 24 seconds.

"It's so special, you know, to think that this dream was gone a decade ago. And somehow I just believed that...age is just a number and it just doesn't even matter how old you are. You can chase your dreams," said the 37-year-old after she completed the marathon.

Keira, who ran in high school and college, resumed running to get back in shape after the birth of her children.

D'Amato is also a finalist for "female athlete of the year" in the upcoming RVA Sports Awards.

The event on Saturday, February 5 will recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.

