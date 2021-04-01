Menu

Virginia women, families and workers to get COVID-19 pandemic recovery aid

Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 11:57:18-04

WOODBRIDGE, VA - Governor Northam signed Delegate Hala Ayala’s bill that helps working families, legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

She plans to provide resources for the Commonwealth’s workers, women, and families during the COVID-19 pandemic and move Virginia forward during crisis recovery.

Among the bills signed, her agenda includes the following:

  • training state employees on public health and safety
  • studying fetal and infant mortality rates in Virginia including racial disparities
  • expanding access to broadband throughout the Commonwealth to help close the digital divide
  • creating outdoor refreshments areas to help small businesses and localities recover from the pandemic
  • removing the 30-day waiting period for auto insurance refunds to put more money back into the pockets of Virginians quicker

Additionally, the General Assembly provided research funding for Ayala’s paid family and medical leave bill using the conference budget, the first time an item like the study is included in the budget.

