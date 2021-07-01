Virginia Zoo calls Hampton Roads photographers to enter 2022 calendar photo contest

NORFOLK, VA – Calling all shutterbugs!

If you have a passion for photography, amateur or professional, then now is the chance to enter the Virginia Zoo's 2022 calendar photo contest.

The grand prize-winning picture will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo’s 2022 calendar and will also win a Virginia Zoo "Behind the Scenes Tour."

Eleven other photos will also be selected to use throughout the calendar. Pictures must include the zoo's animals or gardens.

Only photos taken on or after June 1, 2020, will be eligible. Photos must be in landscape, or horizontal, format.

Applicants can submit one entry of four photos per person. Entries must be in high-resolution digital format and submitted electronically through the Zoo’s website.

The contest begins July 1 and ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Zoo staff will vote based on creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content. Winners will be notified via email if selected.