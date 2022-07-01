NORFOLK, Va. - Calling all shutterbugs! The Virginia Zoo is searching for professional and amateur photographers from across Hampton Roads to enter its 2023 Calendar Photo Contest.

The grand prize-winning photo will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo's 2023 calendar. The winner will also win a Virginia Zoo Behind the Scenes Tour. Eleven other photos will be selected to use throughout the publication.

Entries must include Virginia Zoo animals or gardens, the Zoo said. Photos containing animals not currently on exhibit at the Virginia Zoo or photos with humans in them are not allowed.

Each applicant can submit one entry of four photos per person through the Zoo's website; this year's contest begins July 1, 2022 and ends July 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Zoo, more than 600 photographs are submitted each year. Just 12 are chosen for the Virginia Zoo's calendar.

The panel of judges, which consists of Zoo staff and volunteers, base their winning image selections on creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content. Winners will be notified via email if selected.

The calendar is sent to more than 11,000 Zoo Member households and sold in the Gift Shop.

