Virginia Zoo needs your help picking name for baby giraffe

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo's brand-new baby giraffe needs a name, and the Zoo is asking for your help in making the final decision.

The male calf, born on December 28, 2021, weighed in at 159 pounds and stood 5 feet 9 inches tall when he was born. His keepers say he's "strong, adventurous and already running circles around his mom Noelle."

Zookeepers chose five names to pick between:

Norman

Milton

Neville

Mchanga ('sand' in Swahili — he likes playing with the sand in his enclosure, according to zookeepers)

Kuzco (for his resemblance to Kuzco the llama)

You can vote on your favorite name through the Zoo's website for a $5 donation, or in-person at the Zoo's gift shop between January 15 and January 17 for a donation of any amount. All funds raised from the naming contest will support the Zoo's Act for Wildlife fund.

The baby's name will be announced on Thursday, January 20 via the zoo's Facebook page.

Due to the low temperatures, Noelle and her calf are not yet on exhibit, but they can be viewed from inside the giraffe and rhino barn throughout the day.