Virginia Zoo to host Adult Prom Night

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo is giving adults the chance to experience prom again in the zoo's first ever Adult Prom Night.

The Virginia Zoo wants to see who has what it takes to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. The adult prom takes place this Saturday at 5 p.m. Gates will close at 7:30 p.m., and the event will end at 8:30 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to meet Animal Ambassadors and see the animals in their habitats until 7 p.m.

The night will then continue at the Event Pavilion with throwback tunes, a photo station to snap a photo for memories, and the royal court will be crowned by special guests.

Prom attire from any decade is highly encouraged.

Samples of the new Zoo brew and Slow Pour Pils by O’Connor Brewing will be available. All guests will receive one drink ticket good for beer or wine. Concessions, additional beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The Zoo will have food catered from Cast Iron Catering, Capt’n Crabby, Hangry’s and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

This event is only for 21+ and IDs will be checked at the gate.

Tickets are $15.95 for members and $25.95 for non-members. Train ride tickets are also available for $3.

To purchase a ticket, click here.