Virginia Zoo welcomes two new animals: Diana and Kelapa

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is welcoming two new additions, Prevost squirrels, Diana and Kelapa.

Diana, female, was born on May 13, 2021, and Kelapa, male, was born on March 29, 2019.

The two squirrels can be distinguished by their size and personality. Diana is shy, cautious, independent, and smaller in size weighing in at approximately 13 ounces. Kelapa is outgoing, bold, adventurous, and is slightly larger with a fluffier tail. He weighs one pound.

The two squirrels arrived at the Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan. As a breeding pair, they can have up to three litters per year consisting of one or two babies on average.

Prevost squirrels are native to Asia specifically the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, Borneo, and the East Indies. Known for its unique and colorful fur pattern the species is also called the “tri-colored squirrel.” The top of their body and entire tail is black, while the underpart of their body is chestnut brown. A white line separates the two colors. From nose to tip of the tail, squirrels are approximately 20 inches. The life span is about 10-15 years.

You can find the two new squirrels at the ZooFarm in their exhibit next to the yellow barn.

The Virginia Zoo is open daily from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

