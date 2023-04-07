Virginia Zoo’s adults-only night to feature DJ, food truck, drinks

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk hosts plenty of family-friendly activities, but an upcoming event is adults-only!

On Saturday, April 15, the zoo will host "Adult Night." The zoo will keep its trails and exhibits open late and offer drink and food truck options to attendees. There will also be a DJ and yard games available for attendees to take part in.

Only people ages 21 and older can attend. Tickets are available online, and they'll also be sold at the gate on Adult Night. Tickets can only be purchased with a credit card.

If you purchase your ticket online by April 14, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win some “awesome zoo swag.” The raffle winners will be announced during Adult Night.

Another upcoming promotion is happening this weekend. The zoo says they’ll release details on the promotion this weekend.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 8 pm. Tickets cost $10.95 for members and $20.95 for non-members.

For ticket information, click here.