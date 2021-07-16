Watch
Virginia Zoo's Growl Fest returns September 11

Posted at 5:38 AM, Jul 16, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo's fifth annual Growl Fest is roaring back this year, offering food, drinks and after-hours access to the zoo Friday, September 11.

According to the zoo, the family-friendly beer festival will offer local craft beers, food trucks and a chance to explore the zoo after dark.

Money raised from Growl Fest will benefit the zoo's educational programming, events, improvements and upgrades. The zoo said that in the past, the event has raised more than $25,000, with profits split between local Rotary clubs and the zoo.

Growl Fest will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in August.

