Virginia Zoo's summer concerts return with local band 'The Last Bison'

NORFOLK, VA. – Summer concerts are officially back at the Virginia Zoo.

Since 2019 the zoo has been without summer music concerts, but it will return on July 9.

The Last Bison and Starcoast are scheduled to play under the stars, which will be presented by WHRO Public Media and Out of the Box with Paul Shugure.

The Last Bison is originally from Chesapeake and specializes in playing indie-folk with classical sensibilities.

"I am thrilled to be able to partner with the Virginia Zoo and bring the Last Bison concert to such a unique venue,” said Josh Coplon founder of LAVA Presents. “This is absolutely going to be a night to remember!"

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:15 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no pets, food or beverages will be permitted. Beer, wine and concessions will be for sale.

Early bird tickets are sold out, however, general admission tickets are $20 in advance. Day-of-show tickets and sales at the gate will be $25. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Virginia Zoo.

Virginia Zoo