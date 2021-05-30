Virginia529 holds $10K tuition giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. - There is now an opportunity to win $10K to go towards tuition for student's education.

Virginia529 presents the “Tuition+ $10K Giveaway,” in celebration of 529 Day by offering the chance for three families to win a bonus $10,000 contribution to a new or existing Invest529 account when they open a new Invest529 account by Tuesday, June 1.

Saturday, May 29, was recognized nationally as 529 Day. Virginia529 says the day is a chance to remind people of how important it is to plan for a loved one’s higher education costs and to raise awareness of the benefits 529 plans offer in helping individuals and families save.

An Invest529 account can be used for a four-year degree, private K-12 tuition, registered apprenticeship programs or even for repaying certain student loans.

To qualify for the “giveaway for yourself or a loved one, you must open a new Invest529 account and fund it with $25 by Tuesday.

To open an account, click here.