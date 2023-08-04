Virginian NAACP responds to traffic stop data

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP responded to the latest report on the data of traffic stops.

The findings were collected under Virginia's Community Policing Act.

According to the report, Black drivers in Virginia make up 19.4% of the driving population, but they make up 30% of traffic stops.

The report also finds that Hispanic and Indigenous drivers are also stopped at a higher percentage than corresponds to their population.

"This is not a one city or county problem, this is a problem across the commonwealth,” the state NAACP said in a statement. “The Virginia NAACP is prepared to work with local police departments, sheriff departments, and the Virginia State Police to address this issue."