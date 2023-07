NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians can now show their blood type on their driver's licenses to help first responders in an emergency.

The blood type can be added when Virginians renew, replace or apply for a license.

But be sure to know your type. The DMV said it's your responsibility to make sure you have the correct blood type listed.

You can also show if you're an organ donor or a veteran in addition to other important medical indicators.