Virginia's 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign returns this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. - During the holiday season many people may drink alcohol, so Virginia is reminding those to drive sober with their annual campaign 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'

The DUI enforcement and public education campaign are back on Virginia’s roads to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving.

The campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, was previously known as Checkpoint Strikeforce.

According to officials, it "combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking."

“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.”

In 2020, over a third (39%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Christmas Day involved alcohol-impaired drivers, officials report. On New Year’s Day 2020, alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities accounted for nearly half (49%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities.

Between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 931 people were involved in alcohol-related crashes in Virginia, resulting in 440 injuries and 13 fatalities, they report. During last year's holiday season, there were 106 injuries due to alcohol-related traffic crashes in the Portsmouth/Norfolk region.

“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to continue our collaboration with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop these tragedies at the source.”

The campaign launched in 2001. Officials say since then, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by 31%, and injuries have nearly halved.

Last year they report that in Virginia, there was a 9.2% decrease from 2020.

Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, December 23, and run through Monday, January 2 at midnight.

120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, December 14 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

Virginia is also continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI.

Watch the campaign video below: