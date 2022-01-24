Watch
Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities

Cliff Owen/AP
Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason Miyares addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Virginia Candidate Forum
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 19:30:39-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The office of Virginia’s new Republican attorney general says he's fired lawyers for two large public universities.

A spokeswoman for AG Jason Miyares told The Washington Post that the counsel for the University of Virginia and for George Mason University have been let go.

UVA counsel Tim Heaphy was on leave working as the top investigator for the U.S. House panel examining the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The AG's spokeswoman said Heaphy was fired because he was a “controversial” pick for the UVA post by Democratic predecessor Mark Herring.

The decisions mark more significant changes by Miyares, who was sworn in earlier this month.

