Virginia’s same-day voter registration law starts Oct. 1

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A new voting law in Virginia will soon change how and when you cast your ballot.

Same-day voter registration takes effect on October 1, giving a person more time to register to vote.

Typically, the voter registration window closes about three weeks before an election, which would be October 17 for November’s General Election.

The new law allows Virginians to register past that deadline, including on Election Day, and vote that same day.

The law is supposed to expand voting and make it easier.

Finding the information about the change on the state’s Department of Elections website, however, isn’t as easy.

The deadlines are listed under the “registration” tab. For General Elections, the site still lists the voter registration window closing about three weeks beforehand.

The information for the new, same-day registration law is barely visible. A person has to click on the link to additional information that’s found under the deadline dates in box with a star next to it.

Once you click the link, you’ll see the Oct. 17, 2022 deadline in bold. Next to that deadline, in italicized print in parentheses, is where it states a voter can register after that date, on Election Day, November 8.

NAACP Hampton President Gaylene Kanoyton said finding that information on the site is challenging.

“I’m very concerned that it’s not easily accessible for the average voter to find it,” she said. “I go to these sites all the time and for it to be difficult for me to find it, is very concerning.”

News 3 reached out to the state Elections Commissioner Susan Beals about same-day registration and the difficulty of easily seeing it on the website.

The Department of Elections sent a statement that read:

"Voter Registration is available now and all eligible Virginians are encouraged to register to vote. Between now and the October 17 deadline, anyone who registers to vote will be able to vote a regular ballot.



"After the October 17 voter registration deadline, those who have not already registered may do so via Same Day Registration. Those who register to vote using the Same Day Registration option will vote a provisional ballot.



"The Department's website will provide additional information on Same Day Registration as we get closer to October 18, the date on which voters who missed the registration deadline can begin using this process."

Although same-day voter registration is good news for procrastinators, Beals recently went on WRVA, a radio show in Richmond, urging voters to follow the old deadline of October 17.

“Same-day registration should not be anybody’s ‘Plan A’ for how they choose to vote,” said Beals.

That’s because your ballot won’t be counted right away.

Late-registered voters have to cast a provisional ballot and it’ll take some time to be verified.

Additionally, you have to register in person at your polling place or the registrar’s office.

Virginia Beach’s Electoral Board Chairman Jeff Marks and Norfolk’s Director of Elections Stephanie Iles said they’re ready for the change but are still waiting on more guidance from the state.

Kanoyton said same-day voter registration is a win for everyone.

“Our core competency of existence is voting and making sure everyone has the right to vote and everyone has information accessible to them,” she said.

Early voting starts next Friday, September 23.

