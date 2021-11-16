Virginia's SNAP emergency allotments delayed; Officials look to resolve issues

Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was supposed to release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households again this month.

Benefits were supposed to be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Tuesday, November 16.

On Tuesday afternoon a representative with the Virginia Department of Social Services said they are aware of a delay of the allotments. They are working to identify and resolve the issue and said they would communicate an update once they learn more about the issue.

There was no time frame given for a possible fix.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

SNAP

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.