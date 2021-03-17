Menu

Watch
News

Actions

VMI no longer names expelled cadets during 'drum out' ritual

items.[0].image.alt
Sarah Rankin/AP
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus of the Virginia Military Institute on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Lexington, Va. (AP Photo/Sarah Rankin)
Virginia Military Institute
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 10:22:18-04

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute has altered its ritual of expelling cadets by waking them up in the middle of the night to the sound of beating drums.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the school is no longer announcing the expelled students’ names during the so-called “drum outs.”

The practice involves waking up the entire corps of cadets.

The change to the ritual is being made amid a state-ordered investigation into racism on the campus of the school in Lexington.

The Post reported in December that Black students were being disproportionately expelled and shamed by name in drum-out ceremonies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education