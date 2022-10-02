Voluntary evacuation announced for Town of Chincoteague on Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team has announced a voluntary evacuation for residents ahead of potential bad weather.

Officials say they are continuing to monitor the impending nor’easter.

READ: First Warning Forecast: Storm will bring more rain, wind and flooding

The town declared a local state of emergency at noon Sunday. There is a wind advisory in effect from Sunday night until Monday night for most of the region. This could lead to downed trees, power lines, and power outages. Coastal flooding is also forecasted.

According to officials, Monday afternoon is forecast at "major flooding.”

The Town of Chincoteague is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague. They say those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community are strongly urged to evacuate.

At this time, officials say no shelter is open. The shelter at Arcadia High School, 8210 Lankford Hwy., will open at 8 a.m., Monday morning.

VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the town an hour before any closing.

The town will notify citizens through its Code Red system and other media outlets.

Residents are advised to prepare by making sure cars have gas, have cash available as power may fail, have enough non-perishable food and water for three to five days, and ensure homes have items secured with fresh batteries and flashlights.