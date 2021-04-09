Dozens of daily volunteers needed at FEMA vaccination clinic in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.— Getting vaccinated can be a nerve-wracking process, but at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, there’s always a volunteer nearby and ready to help.

“It really is exciting here. It is not a burdensome or overwhelming process, but it's actually a lot of fun. Everyone's having a good time," said volunteer Trey Teich.

You can find volunteers like Teich at every step of the process— from greeting people at the door to registration, vaccination and then in the waiting area at the end.

“The more people we can get through the process, the more efficiently we can do it. The better it will be for everyone health-wise and socially-wise," Teich said.

Teich got his start by signing up through VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads. The organization is partnering with FEMA to help staff volunteers to assist with non-clinical duties at the FEMA-led community vaccination center at the mall.

“Volunteers have been showing up for about two weeks, and then they're kind of you know, just a little fatigued,” explained VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads Executive Director Stephanie Gorham. “We are beginning new recruitment for those that haven't served yet.”

As National Volunteer Month gets underway, the need couldn’t come at a more fitting time.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads is in need of 50 volunteers each day to help with non-clinical duties like greeting, registration and observation.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., operating in two shifts. Anyone 18 or older can get involved.

The FEMA clinic will run through the end of May, but volunteer opportunities are endless in Hampton Roads.

“If you have any doubts about volunteering, it's very fun, it's a very active and engaged process to volunteer and you get such a feeling of satisfaction and being able to help other people,” Teich said.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here to find a day and time that works best for you.