VSU college student jailed in death of schoolmate

Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 21:13:08-05

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia college student accused in the death of a schoolmate last weekend has turned himself in to authorities.

Chesterfield County police say Isaac K. Amissah Jr. was being held without bond after he came in on Friday. Police had obtained warrants for Amissah for counts of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was wanted in the death of Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria.

Officer found Wharton shot last weekend at an apartment complex where Amissah lives. Both of them were attending Virginia State University in Ettrick.

Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting.

