HINTON, W. Va — A West Virginia woman is celebrating her 105th birthday in a huge way.

The Hinton Hope Foundation in Hinton, West Virginia, asked the public send Myrtle Brabb lots of birthday cards.

The public has responded in spades, sending her 1,709 birthday cards at last count.

They've come from all over the country—at least 40 different states. More cards are arriving every day.