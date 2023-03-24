Wakefield man killed in crash while fleeing from troopers: Report

WAKEFIELD, Va. — A man with outstanding warrants was killed in a crash after officials say he fled from them on Route 460 Friday.

Around 10:17 a.m., a state trooper attempted to pullover a 2004 Honda Accord for a traffic violation, when the driver, according to state troopers, refused to stop, fleeing from a trooper down Route 460 at a "high rate of speed".

The driver, Javon T. Johnson, 34, was allegedly driving erratically to flee from the trooper.

He attempted to pass a motor vehicle on the right on a grassy shoulder, when troopers say he lost control of the vehicle, struck a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer from behind, ran off the roadway and caught fire.

The trooper was able to remove Johnson from the flames of the vehicle with the assistance of good Samaritans.

Johnson suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to Chippingham Hospital where he succumb to his injuries, troopers confirmed.

Troopers stated that Johnson had outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Reports state that he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

There are no further details to release at this time.

