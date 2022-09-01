Walgreens releases statement addressing pharmacy hours, staffing shortages

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the start of the pandemic the National Community Pharmacist Association reports that pharmacies are struggling with staffing shortages. Those staffing shortages are beginning to cause pharmacies to close early even in Hampton Roads.

A recent survey shows 70 percent of small and independent pharmacies are struggling with supply chain issues, which are creating higher drug prices and lower reimbursements from insurance plans.

Around 41 percent of participants also say the financial health of their business is bad. And now- because the few pharmacists that are on staff- burnout is causing some of them to walk away from their jobs.

"I haven't had a day off for a couple of months. Honestly, just working continually. Weekends forget about it. Weekends if i am not here we would have to close one of the stores,” said Hashim Zaibak, owner, Hayat Pharmacy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 2 percent decline in pharmacists over this next decade.

News 3 reached out to several local pharmacies to see how we're being impacted by this shortage.

Walgreens sent us email saying: