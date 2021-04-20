Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS to sell COVID-19 tests on shelves, online in next few days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS drug stores all say COVID-19 tests will be available on their shelves and online in the next few days.

They said they have different variations of the COVID-19 test.

CVS leaders said tests include the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, and the Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit. They said all three tests have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), do not require a prescription, and are intended for use by individuals with or without symptoms.

They said these options provide customers with access to convenient testing that can be conducted at home and complement CVS Health's commitment to providing consumers with access to comprehensive COVID-19 testing services.

"Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation's pandemic response. Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing," said George Coleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, CVS Pharmacy. "CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them."

Walgreens leaders said the company has entered into an agreement with Abbott to sell the BinaxNOW™ Rapid Antigen Self Test over-the-counter in Walgreens stores nationwide. They said the test will be available nationwide for $23.99.

“Even as vaccines become more widely available, COVID-19 testing remains a critical tool to keep our communities safe. The addition of this over-the-counter test in-store will help ensure our customers have access to testing solutions when and how they need it – at home or at one of our conveniently located testing sites,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Working with Abbott and other partners, Walgreens now offers the most comprehensive suite of COVID-19 diagnostic testing options in America, helping encourage consistent, widespread testing.”

Dr. Ryan Light from Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group said making testing easier and faster will benefit everyone.

He said it is good that more people are getting vaccinated.

“We're moving in the right direction. We are obviously seeing the numbers coming down. We do see some bumps here and there, but the numbers have decreased from earlier this year,” said Dr. Light, “Keep up the good work and we'll keep doing what we're doing so that we can prevent COVID from coming back and getting worse.”

