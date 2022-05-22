Walk For Wishes is 'incredibly important' for kids diagnosed with critical illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. – Every hour of every day, three children are diagnosed with a critical illness.

For many children, a granted wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation has the power to give them strength and help them heal.

More than 400 people battled the heat Saturday to walk for wishes and make more dreams come true for thousands of children in Virginia, just like Noah.

“It’s been so long, so it makes me really happy that everyone is able to get together again,” he said.

Just a few years ago, Noah was granted a puppy through Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia shortly after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Despite a scary illness, puppy Sadie became Noah’s light in the darkness.

“She’s just been wonderful,” Noah said. “She’s always been there for me. She’s like a little companion for me.”

Provided to WTVR Noah and Sadie

As this year’s walk ambassador, Noah encouraged others to give the gift of a wish.

This year, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia celebrated 35 years and its 5,500th wish.

But nearly 200 children are still waiting on funds for their wish, so Saturday’s walk is offering hope.

“It is incredibly important,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia President and CEO Sheri Lambert said. “The walk is really our primary community event and really looks to bring that inspiration to each of the wish kids.”

At last check, Saturday’s event had raised $133,000, which will grant wishes like a new pool, golf cart, shopping spree or a puppy. [Click here to make a donation.]

But more importantly, it will let kids know they’re not alone in their struggle and that there is a community pulling for them every step of the way.

“If we didn't have something like this it would be more difficult to grant more wishes,” Noah said. “But with things like Walk for Wishes, we can get more and more because we raise more for the foundation.”

WTVR CBS 6 was once again a proud sponsor of the event. Anchor Tracy Sears served as emcee.