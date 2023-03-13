Wallops Island Rocket Lab launch rescheduled to Wednesday night

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — The second Rocket Lab Electron rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 15.

A news release from Rocket Lab said the launch window will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with lift-off targeted for 6 p.m.

The launch had been scheduled for Saturday night but was scrubbed due to strong winds, according to Rocket Lab officials.

"The mission, named “Stronger Together,” will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first occurring in January 2023. The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space," according to NASA's website.

How You Can Watch?

Depending on cloud cover, NASA said viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands. The NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing.

NASA Places to Watch a Wallops Launch