Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart will be closed again this year.

The superstore's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Furner, said in a Oct. 9 post on X that the company wanted its workers "to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones" this holiday.

In the video posted, Furner celebrated the the importance of Thanksgiving traditions and said he was thankful for all the store associates.