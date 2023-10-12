Watch Now
News

Actions

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart
Steven Senne/AP
Walmart
Posted at 3:52 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:52:26-04

Walmart will be closed again this year.

The superstore's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Furner, said in a Oct. 9 post on X that the company wanted its workers "to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones" this holiday.

In the video posted, Furner celebrated the the importance of Thanksgiving traditions and said he was thankful for all the store associates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV