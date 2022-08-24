Walmart's Great Value Chopped Walnuts recalled due to some pouches containing pecans

Great Value Walnut Chopped Pouches, a Walmart branded item, has been recalled after some pouches contained pecan pieces instead of walnut.

South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Lot #29329.

They say this item has been recalled because of a mislabeling issue where a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The company says no illnesses have been reported to date.

On August 16, the firm was notified of this mislabeling issue. The product was distributed between August 8 - August 16. It was packaged in resealable pouches and shipped to select Walmart retail stores located in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-800-627-6630; Monday – Friday 08:00am – 5:00pm ET.