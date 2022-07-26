Watch Now
Wanted suspect runs from police, barricades self inside Newport News apartment complex

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jul 26, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject wanted for felony malicious wounding.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted the wanted individual driving on Old Courthouse Way. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the individual did not comply, police said.

Police pursued the individual into the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road, where the wanted individual stopped the vehicle and ran into an apartment complex.

The NNPD's Tactical Operations Unit is on the scene, and officers are continuing to attempt to make contact with this individual.

News 3 is working to learn more.

