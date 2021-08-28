Warriors Taphouse reserves table to honor 13 troops killed in Afghanistan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Full beers sit atop empty tables across the country, but it's not due to COVID-19 or lack of customers.

Restaurants and breweries are "reserving" tables to pay tribute to the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

Warriors Taphouse in Virginia Beach joined in on the movement Friday. In an online post they said they were "honoring the fallen."

The loss hits close to home for employees of Warriors Taphouse as their mission is to "provide exceptional support to our nation’s fallen, combat wounded, veterans and their remarkable families through revenue generated from serving the highest quality craft beer and unmatched service to our valued customers."

Together the restaurant's three founders Dave Culler, Mike Herron and Tony Bird have either served in the military or had family members who have served.

Others across Hampton Roads have also joined the tribute.