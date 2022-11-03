Warwick High School Assistant Principal of Operations taken into police custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Warwick High School Assistant Principal of Operations Jason Taylor has been taken into police custody after being charged with 13 counts of sexual acts against a child.

According to court documents, Taylor has been charged with six counts of forced sodomy, six counts of indecent liberties and one count of rape. All of the charges stem from incidents spanning from August 2015 to June 2018.

While the exact age of the alleged victim is unknown, court documents say they were between the ages of 13 and 18. Court documents say the victim was within Taylor's care in some capacity.

According to Newport News Public Schools Director of Public Information Michelle Price, Taylor has been suspended from his position at Warwick High School.

"One of the members of the Warwick High School leadership team has been taken into police custody due to charges stemming from allegations from several years ago before the individual was employed with Newport News Public Schools," said Price.

Taylor is retaining his own lawyer and plans to request bail afterwards. He will appear in court next Thursday.

