Washington Street homicide victim dies after suffering fatal injuries: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The victim of a homicide has died after suffering fatal injuries, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The homicide happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the department. Following a report of gunshots fired, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jamir Barnes injured. Barnes did not survive, and his next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.