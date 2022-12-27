Watch Now
News

Actions

Washington Street homicide victim dies after suffering fatal injuries: PPD

Generic Portsmouth police, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth police badge
News 3
Generic Portsmouth police, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth police badge
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 12:47:56-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The victim of a homicide has died after suffering fatal injuries, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The homicide happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the department. Following a report of gunshots fired, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jamir Barnes injured. Barnes did not survive, and his next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need