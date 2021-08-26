Wason Center poll: McAuliffe leads Youngkin 50%-41% in Va. governor race, Democrats up across state

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A recent poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center shows that former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe is in the lead for Virginia's gubernatorial election as the sprint to Election Day begins.

McAuliffe leads Republican Glenn Youngkin 50% to 41% among likely voters in Virginia, with 6% of voters still undecided.

According to the Wason Center, Youngkin is strongest in South/Southwestern Virginia (53% to 37%), while McAuliffe does well in Northern Virginia (59% to 33%), the Richmond area (48% to 40%) and Hampton Roads (52% to 41%).

Virginia's other races are also trending towards Democratic candidates, with current Attorney General Mark Herring leading Republican Jason Miyares 53% to 41% as he seeks a third term in office and Democrat Hala Ayala leading Republican Winsome Sears 52% to 42% in the state's lieutenant governor race.

For both races, about 6% of voters are still undecided.

Democrats also lead Republicans by 7 points among likely voters on the generic ballot test for the House of Delegates, 50% to 43%.

“These numbers reflect a state that continues to trend blue in presidential and statewide elections as demographic shifts endure in the Commonwealth,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “While there is still room for movement in the race, Youngkin has a tightrope to walk between Trump supporters and more moderate voters across the suburbs of Virginia.”

Election Day in Virginia is Tuesday, November 2.

To see the Wason Center's full poll, click here.