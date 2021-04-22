Wason Center researchers on Va. Gov Poll: "McAuliffe running away with Democrats’ governor bid"

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership conducted a poll on Virginia's race for Governor.
Researchers found that nearly half of those surveyed support former governor Terry McAuliffe.
According to a report, researchers say that McAuliffe is running away with Democrats’ governor bid.
Analysts say Herring has a big lead over Jones for attorney general nod, and Rasoul is in the lead for lt. gov.
Survey data:
McAuliffe - 47%
Fairfax - 8%
McClellan - 6%
Carroll Foy - 5%
Carter - 1%
Undecided - 27%