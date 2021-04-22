Watch
Wason Center researchers on Va. Gov Poll: "McAuliffe running away with Democrats’ governor bid"

Steve Helber/AP
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, gestures during a news conference with Virginia Gov.Ralph Northam, left, at Waterside in Norfolk, Va., Thursday, April 8, 2021. Northam endorsed McAuliffe for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Terry McAuliffe, Ralph Northam
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:48:42-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership conducted a poll on Virginia's race for Governor.

Researchers found that nearly half of those surveyed support former governor Terry McAuliffe.

According to a report, researchers say that McAuliffe is running away with Democrats’ governor bid.

Analysts say Herring has a big lead over Jones for attorney general nod, and Rasoul is in the lead for lt. gov.

Survey data:

McAuliffe - 47%
Fairfax - 8%
McClellan - 6%
Carroll Foy - 5%
Carter - 1%
Undecided - 27%

