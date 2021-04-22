Wason Center researchers on Va. Gov Poll: "McAuliffe running away with Democrats’ governor bid"

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership conducted a poll on Virginia's race for Governor.

Researchers found that nearly half of those surveyed support former governor Terry McAuliffe.

According to a report, researchers say that McAuliffe is running away with Democrats’ governor bid.

Analysts say Herring has a big lead over Jones for attorney general nod, and Rasoul is in the lead for lt. gov.

Survey data:

McAuliffe - 47%

Fairfax - 8%

McClellan - 6%

Carroll Foy - 5%

Carter - 1%

Undecided - 27%