WATCH: News 3 visits the Franklin-Southampton County Fair; event runs through Aug. 13

Posted at 10:28 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 22:30:13-04

COURTLAND, Va. – The 41st edition of the Franklin-Southampton County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening, and News 3 photojournalist Malik Emmanuel visited the fairgrounds for a firsthand look at the event. While inclement weather prevented some attractions from operating on the opening night, plenty of visitors still came out to experience the unmistakable sights and sounds of the fair.

Sandra Heeren, who sits on the fair's board of directors, told News 3 that she relishes the annual opportunity to help organize the event for residents of Southampton County, the City of Franklin, and beyond. Putting on a fair "gets into your blood, and it's like giving back to the community," Heeren said.

The fair also includes a wide variety of local vendors in the fair's indoor market area. Ranita Reese, who operates Shea Malai Soapery, said it's a great opportunity to interact with the public. "It actually means a lot to not only myself, but to all vendors."

"For those that may not have a storefront, it gives you an opportunity to put your product out there to the public," Reese added.

Heeren said it's a passion for her and the entire group of organizers who help plan the event every year.

"There's nothing better than to watch this entire grounds go from nothing to this huge event, with people coming out and enjoying themselves," Heeren said.

The fair will continue through Saturday, August 13. Visit the fair's website for more information including a list of attractions, a schedule of events, and ticket information.

