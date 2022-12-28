WATCH: 2 men break into Norfolk store stealing $300K in products

Norfolk Police need help identifying commercial burglary suspects.mp4

Detectives need the public’s help to identify two men who broke into a clothing store on Christmas day.

Around 9 a.m. it was reported to police that two men entered the Exclusive Clothing store located at 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and took items valued at $30,000.

Officials obtained surveillance footage that showed the men inside the store.

If you have any information about this incident or recognize the men involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.