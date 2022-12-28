Watch Now
WATCH: 2 men break into Norfolk store stealing $300K in products

Norfolk Police
Posted at 5:52 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 17:55:52-05
Detectives need the public’s help to identify two men who broke into a clothing store on Christmas day.

Around 9 a.m. it was reported to police that two men entered the Exclusive Clothing store located at 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. and took items valued at $30,000.

Officials obtained surveillance footage that showed the men inside the store.

If you have any information about this incident or recognize the men involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

