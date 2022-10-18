Watch Now
Watch out for this scam!

Posted at 9:38 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 22:13:10-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning about a scam that tries to get people to click on a link in a text message in an attempt to get their personal information.

Police said people are getting a text message that appears to be from the United States Postal Service, and it includes a link to update delivery instructions.

But don't click on that link, it's not actually from the USPS. Police said it's a tactic from scammers to try to get private information.

Authorities are asking residents to report texts such as these.

