Watch out: Text scam circulating about package redelivery fees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just in time for the holidays, there is a new text scam circulating about paying to redeliver a USPS package.

It works like this: you receive a text that appears to be from USPS. In the message, it says there was an issue with your delivery address. You click the link, and it goes to a site that looks like the official USPS site- it's not.

The scammers request that you put in a new address so your package can be delivered, then they ask for a $3 re-delivery fee.

"At that point yeah I knew there was a problem,” said Tia Trevallion.

Trevallion received one of those texts in October. She clicked the link, and entered her address, but stopped short of inputting her credit card information.

“You just don’t know what they can do with that information,” said Trevallion.

News 3 checked the official USPS site. They do not charge a redelivery fee.

“Don’t open anything as soon as you see where it’s supposedly coming from whether it’s a text email, call the company directly and verify it," Trevallion said. "Don’t go as far as I did.”

To report the scam, visit the Better Business Bureau website.

