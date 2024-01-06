Watch what fat cat Patches did that left owner in tears: ‘Oh my God!’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Patches, the once 40-pound cat adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control last April, has conquered a new feat after dropping more than 10 pounds in 2023.

CBS 6 Gives CBS 6 surprises Patches, the cat who captured the world's hearts WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

"Oh my God! I missed it,” Kay Ford laughed as she attempted to capture cellphone video of Central Virginia's most famous feline leaping onto a windowsill in her Mechanicsville home.

Ford called the 6-year-old white and gray Domestic Shorthair's achievement a “milestone accomplishment” as the big boy had been eyeing that spot for quite some time.

She admitted that she was a "puddle of emotion" last Sunday mornng after Patches jumped and made it onto her windowsill.

Ford said it was a new year and new world for Patches, who she said has been returning to that spot to bird watch ever since.